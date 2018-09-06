Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread and Game Information

The 2108 NFL season will officially kick off this evening in usual fashion, with the Super Bowl champion taking on some other team from their conference. This years game features the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles who will host the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons were ushered from last seasons playoffs by the Eagles in the divisional round thus giving Atlanta a bit of a reason to seek revenge this evening.

Live threads are treated as every other post on the site with adherence to all site rules still in force. Additionally, there is never any requesting, sharing or discussion of illegal game streams allowed on The Phinsider or any other SBNation site. Failing to follow this rule may result in a warning or temporary ban from the site.

Atlanta Falcons (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Week 1 - NFL Kickoff

When: Thursday, September 6, 2018

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC/NFL Network

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya

NFL Network replay: Friday, September 7 at 4:00 AM, 8:00 AM, and 2:00 PM ... Saturday, September 8 at 4:00 PM

Online Streaming: NBC Sports Live Extra; NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass (Replays), FuboTV

Odds: Falcons -1

Over/Under: 44.5

