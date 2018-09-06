Dolphins sign Gavin Escobar following torn Achilles for MarQueis Gray

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday the signing of tight end Gavin Escobar, who had spent the summer with the team before being released in the final roster cuts before the start of the regular season. Escobar returns to the team as a replacement for MarQueis Gray, who suffered a torn Achilles on Wednesday during practice and has been placed on injured reserve.

The loss of Gray, who would have been one of the top two tight ends on the depth chart for the Dolphins throughout the season, will translate to more playing time for rookie Mike Gesicki, who appeared to be set to be the starter this year. The Dolphins could miss Gray the most in two tight end sets, where Gray’s ability to be both a pass catcher and a blocker could have led to matchup issues. The Dolphins will likely turn to A.J. Derby to move into that role, while rookie Durham Smythe continues to develop, as well as serve as a blocking tight end when needed.

Escobar was a 2013 second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 2013 through 2016. He spent the 2017 season with the Baltimore Ravens after a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has 30 career receptions for 333 yards with eight touchdowns.

The Dolphins will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a Week 1 matchup.