Falcons at Eagles NFL Kickoff: Thursday Night Football channel, time, announcers, odds and more

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff the 2018 NFL season tonight with a Week 1 Thursday night game against the Atlanta Falcons. This game is a rematch of a Divisional Round playoff game from last year, with the Eagles beating the Falcons 15-10 before taking out the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game then beating the New England Patriots for Philadelphia’s first Lombardi Trophy.

How will 2018 play out for two of the top teams in the NFC? Tonight’s game will be a first step toward redemption for Atlanta or a repeat for the Eagles. Everything you need to know for tonight’s NFL Kickoff is below:

Atlanta Falcons (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Week 1 - NFL Kickoff

Date: Thursday, September 6, 2018

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Channel: NBC/NFL Network

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

NFL Network replay: Friday, September 7 at 4:00 AM, 8:00 AM, and 2:00 PM ... Saturday, September 8 at 4:00 PM

Online Streaming: NBC Sports Live Extra; NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass (Replays), FuboTV

Odds: Falcons -1 | O/U: 44.5

