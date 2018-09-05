Phinsider Radio: Talking with Armando Salguero & breaking down the Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans matchup

It’s time! NFL football is back and the Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Tennessee Titans this coming Sunday. On Phinsider Radio, we were joined by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald and he provided us with lots of nuggets regarding the team and their outlook this season.

Myself, Sutton the Creepy Soccer Dad and Houtz, M.D., took the time to break down all aspects of the game - run defense, pass defense, pass offense and rushing offense. Which areas are the Dolphins favored in and which ones do they fall behind the Titans in? We analyze while providing rock solid stats and numbers to help you understand where we are coming from.

Be sure to tune in to Phinsider Radio this week for all of the latest news and information regarding the Miami Dolphins!