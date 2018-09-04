Dolphins sign Brandon Bolden, release Travis Swanson (maybe?)

The Miami Dolphins continue to churn their roster on Tuesday, adding running back Brandon Bolden, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero. The Dolphins released center Travis Swanson, who signed with Miami on Monday, according to Salguero’s initial report, but he subsequently changed it to “a corresponding roster cut to come.”

Bolden entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi. His entire career has been with the New England Patriots, where he carried the ball 216 times for 912 yards with six touchdowns. He has caught 47 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns as well during his previous six seasons. He was primarily utilized as a special teams player for the Patriots.

Swanson’s one-day stint with the Dolphins came after a summer-long experience with the New York Jets, with whom he signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract this offseason. Prior to joining the Jets, Swanson had played four years with the Detroit Lions.

Bolden joins a running backs group that includes Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage, and Senorise Perry.