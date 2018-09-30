Phinsider Radio: A group therapy session following the Miami Dolphins loss vs. the New England Patriots

Things were at an all-time high for the undefeated Dolphins and their fans, as they traveled to Foxborough to take on the 1-2 New England Patriots. But as we would soon see, things were too good to be true, as Adam Gase and his team laid an egg vs the AFC Juggernaut.

Join Cannata, Sutton, and I as we briefly discuss the Dolphins terrible performance in Foxborough, and what this week’s game vs Cincinnati means for the remainder of the season.

Some takeaways:

Ryan Tannehill was not good, and the offensive line gave him very little time to dissect the Patriots’ quarter defense.

The run game was non-existent as both Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake struggled all day.

Xavien Howard had his worst game of the season.

Sony Michel and James White gashed the Dolphins run defense.

Penalties continued to put the Dolphins in dreadful third down situations.

Adam Gase’s play-calling left a lot to be desired and looked polar opposite to the game plan we saw in the first three weeks of the season.

Tom Brady and the Patriots will not die.

“We’re on to Cincinnati.”