The Phinsider contributor straight-up winners picks - Week 4

The fourth week of the 2018 NFL season is about to begin. Before kickoff, I wanted to make sure we got our straight-up winners picks for The Phinsider contributors published. Below you will find the picks for myself along with Chris Early (Duke), Justin Hier, and James McKinney. Kathleen Noa will add her picks soon.
Kathleen missed a week of picks earlier this season, so we will go by percentages for who is leading among us. I am in the lead with 64.6 percent of the picks correct so far, followed by Duke at 62.5 percent, then Kathleen at 60.9 percent and James at 60.4 percent. Justin has the cellar right now at 58.3 percent, though he had the best result last week, going 10-6. Duke and James were 9-7 on the week while Kathleen and I were 8-8.
Now, let’s get to this week’s picks and see who comes out on top after a quarter of the season:
2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks
|Game
|Kevin
|Duke
|Kathleen
|Justin
|James
|Game
|Kevin
|Duke
|Kathleen
|Justin
|James
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|Texans
|Colts
|Texans
|Texans
|Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Bucs
|Bears
|Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders
|Browns
|Raiders
|Browns
|Raiders
|New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
|Giants
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bye Week: Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers
|Season Standings
|30-16-2
|29-17-2
|19-12-1
|27-19-2
|28-18-2
|Percentages
|64.58%
|62.50%
|60.94%
|58.33%
|60.42%
