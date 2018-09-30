The Phinsider contributor straight-up winners picks - Week 4

The fourth week of the 2018 NFL season is about to begin. Before kickoff, I wanted to make sure we got our straight-up winners picks for The Phinsider contributors published. Below you will find the picks for myself along with Chris Early (Duke), Justin Hier, and James McKinney. Kathleen Noa will add her picks soon.

Kathleen missed a week of picks earlier this season, so we will go by percentages for who is leading among us. I am in the lead with 64.6 percent of the picks correct so far, followed by Duke at 62.5 percent, then Kathleen at 60.9 percent and James at 60.4 percent. Justin has the cellar right now at 58.3 percent, though he had the best result last week, going 10-6. Duke and James were 9-7 on the week while Kathleen and I were 8-8.

Now, let’s get to this week’s picks and see who comes out on top after a quarter of the season: