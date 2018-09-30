 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider contributor straight-up winners picks - Week 4

By Kevin Nogle
The fourth week of the 2018 NFL season is about to begin. Before kickoff, I wanted to make sure we got our straight-up winners picks for The Phinsider contributors published. Below you will find the picks for myself along with Chris Early (Duke), Justin Hier, and James McKinney. Kathleen Noa will add her picks soon.

Kathleen missed a week of picks earlier this season, so we will go by percentages for who is leading among us. I am in the lead with 64.6 percent of the picks correct so far, followed by Duke at 62.5 percent, then Kathleen at 60.9 percent and James at 60.4 percent. Justin has the cellar right now at 58.3 percent, though he had the best result last week, going 10-6. Duke and James were 9-7 on the week while Kathleen and I were 8-8.

Now, let’s get to this week’s picks and see who comes out on top after a quarter of the season:

2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks

Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Texans Colts Texans Texans
Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Lions Cowboys Lions Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears Buccaneers Buccaneers Bucs Bears
Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders Browns Raiders Browns Raiders
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants Giants Saints Saints Saints
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers Ravens Steelers Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Bye Week: Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers
Season Standings 30-16-2 29-17-2 19-12-1 27-19-2 28-18-2
Percentages 64.58% 62.50% 60.94% 58.33% 60.42%

