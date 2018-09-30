Dolphins at Patriots inactive players: Reshad Jones, DeVante Parker, Andre Branch all out for Miami

The Miami Dolphins have announced their inactive players for the team’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. The list includes key players like safety Reshad Jones, wide receiver DeVante Parker, and defensive end Andre Branch. Jones, who also missed last week, will be replaced by Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety, while Parker’s absence will provide more snaps for Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson. Branch’s inclusion on the inactive list will lead to more playing time for Charles Harris.

Also inactive are quarterbacks Luke Falk and David Fales, as well as tight end A.J. Derby and linebacker Chase Allen.

Jones has a shoulder injury that he sustained against the New York Jets in Week 2. Parker sustained a quadriceps injury on Friday at practice while Branch injured his knee last week. Allen (foot) and Derby (foot) were also injured during last week’s game.

For the Patriots, the inactive list includes tight end Jacob Hollister, cornerback Eric Rowe, defenisve end Geneo Grissom, offensive lineman Cole Croston, offensive lineman Ted Karras, defensive line Keionta Davis, and defensive end Derek Rivers.

The Patriots have left wide receiver Josh Gordon active, meaning the former Cleveland Browns star could make his debut with the AFC East team this week.