Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots: Live Thread & Game Information

Your AFC Division leading Miami Dolphins will travel to Foxborough Massachusetts today to take on the struggling New England Patriots. While the Dolphins currently hold first place the three other teams in our division, The New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills and the Patriots all share the basement together at this point with the three of them having won only one game a piece. This of course means that Miami has won as many games as the rest of their division combined at this point.

A loss today by the Pats would give them their first three game losing streak since the 2002, something that Billacheat has no doubt pointed out to his team this week and something that he is going to fight tooth and nail from happening. A loss today would also put them 3 games back of the division leading Dolphins at the quarter mark of the season, a position they are not used to. The New York Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars this week while the Buffalo Bills will play the Green Bay Packers. Assuming the Phins win and those two lose we will hold a solid lead in the AFC East heading into the second quarter of the season.

Dolphins (3-0) 1st AFC East @ Patriots (1-2) 2nd AFC East