NFL Week 4 experts winners picks for Dolphins at Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to face the New England Patriots later this afternoon in a Week 4 showdown that could have the Dolphins three-games ahead of New England in the standings by the end of the day. Of course, it does not seem like many people expect that to happen, with most of the talk centering on the Patriots, who are 1-2 on the year, righting themselves and getting back toward looking like the defending AFC Champions.

As I did last week, I decided to take a look around the internet to see what the straight-up winners picks for today’s game would be. Are there any experts out there picking Miami to come away from this game with the upset win and a 4-0 record?

Here is a run through of the expert picks for the Dolphins as they visit the New England Patriots.

Dolphins fans: Dolphins by 2

Patriots fans: Patriots by 3

Dolphins: None.

Patriots: Ryan Van Bibber, Stephen White, Geoff Schwartz, Charles McDonald, Adam Stites, Christian D’Andrea, Rebecca Toback

Dolphins: None

Patriots: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Molly Qerim, Louis Reddick, Kevin Seifert, Seth Wickersham, Trey Wingo

Dolphins 23

Patriots 30

Strongly contemplated picking the Dolphins in this all-important AFC East match. But it’s challenging to go with Miami when that team has fared so poorly at Gillette over the years. Yes, the Dolphins have won a lot of games over Bill Belichick’s group (one each in four of the past five seasons), but remember: almost all of those have come IN Miami. In fact, the Dolphins’ last win at Foxborough came on Sept. 21, 2008, when Tony Sparano and Ronnie Brown’s Wildcat special took over pro football -- and took down the divisional royalty. Since then, at Gillette Stadium, it’s been almost all blowouts in the Pats’ favor. If the script is to be different this time, Ryan Tannehill must be careful with the football (he has a TD-to-INT ratio of 7:2 thus far) and use his legs to extend drives. Keep Tom Brady off the field, like the Lions did in their win over New England last week.

Dolphins 23

Patriots 26

The Dolphins are flying high at 3-0, while New England is floundering. That’s usually a bad spot for a road team coming to Foxboro. But this Dolphins team is playing outstanding defense and I think that continues against a depleted New England offense. Miami hangs around and could pull off the upset.

Dolphins: Mark Mravic

Patriots: Andrew Brandt, Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Bette Marston, Jenny Vrentas

Dolphins 17.0

Patriots 27.6

Dolphins 17

Patriots 27