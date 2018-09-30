Dolphins at Patriots Week 4 2018: How to watch and stream, odds, weather, and more

The Miami Dolphins head to Massachusetts on Sunday to face the New England Patriots in an AFC East showdown. The Dolphins come into the game having won all three of their previous games this season, putting them in first place in the division and starting to gain a little national attention.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2002. Of course, while the Dolphins are starting to gain a little national attention, the Patriots are still seen as the class of the AFC and are expected, by seemingly most experts, to win this game easily

Can Miami pull off the upset? We have everything you need to know to watch today’s game here:

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at New England Patriots (1-2)

Week 4

September 30, 2018

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Weather: 66˚F; Clear

TV Coverage: CBS

TV Announcers: Bruce Arians, Kevin Harlon, Rich Gannon

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL games and free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games)

Odds: Patriots -7 | O/U: 49

All-time record: Dolphins 53-49 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 27-20 @ Miami (Week 14, 2017)

Streak: Dolphins 1 win (2017); Patriots 6-4 in last 10 (regular season)

Dolphins 2018 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 27-20

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets - W 20-12

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders - W 28-20

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills