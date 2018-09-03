Virginia Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles Live Thread and Game Information

Tonights game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Tech Hokies will be a home game for the Noles in Tallahassee. FSU’s new head coach, Willie Taggart, will open the season with high expectations, mostly because it’s FSU at home and because they enter thea game as a 7 point favorite. Like the Noles, Va-Tech enters the year with high expectations. Head coach Justin Fuente is entering his third year at the helm and is expected to lead a team that should contend for the ACC tile.

Virginia Tech @ Florida State