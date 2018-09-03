Dolphins add Travis Swanson

The Miami Dolphins opened Monday with an available roster spot under the league’s 53-man roster limit. They have announced the signing of veteran center Travis Swanson to fill the position.

Swanson entered the league in 2014 as a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions. In four seasons with Detroit, he appeared in 53 games with 42 starts. He signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract this past offseason with the New York Jets, but was released at the end of August.

He joins Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Ja’Wuan James, Ted Larsen, and Zach Sterup on the offensive line. Miami released veteran tackle Sam Young on Sunday, but there is some expectation that the team will re-sign him.

Miami also has Isaac Asiata and Connor Hilland as offensive linemen on the practice squad.

The Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to open the 2018 NFL regular season.