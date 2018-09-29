 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins at Patriots: FanPulse winners picks see close game in Week 4

By Kevin Nogle
The Miami Dolphins are 3-0 on the season and headed to face a struggling opponent on the road. Miami is a seven-point underdog for the game because that struggling opponent is the New England Patriots. Can Miami stay undefeated against the team people presumed would be the AFC East champions prior to the start of the season?

According to our FanPulse poll this week, Dolphins fans think it can happen - but just barely. The respondents to our weekly survey have the Dolphins winning by two.

Of course, the Patriots fans expect a giant blowout this week right? Not exactly. According to the FanPulse survey from over at Pats Pulpit, Patriots fans only see this as a three-point win for New England. I know, surprising right?

Well consider this. The FanPulse confidence survey for Pats Pulpit started the season with 90 percent of the fans saying they were confident in the direction of the team. In Week 4, that number is now 31 percent.

Patriots fans do not expect the team to cover the spread in this game.

The Dolphins and Patriots will kickoff at 1pm on Sunday.

