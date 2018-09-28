Dolphins at Patriots Friday injury report: DeVante Parker dealing with quad issues

The Miami Dolphins took some hits throughout the roster in last week’s game against the Raiders, losing defensive end William Hayes for the season and defensive end Andre Branch for the next few weeks. That being said, the defensive line isn’t the only unit dealing with injuries.

For Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the Dolphins have listed three player as out: Branch (knee), tight end A.J. Derby (foot), and linebacker Chase Allen (foot). The team also has five players listed as questionable. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (quadricep) was a late addition to the injury report, as he got in a limited practice on Friday after practicing fully all week. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (ankle), safety Reshad Jones (shoulder), defensive end Cameron Wake (knee), and offensive tackle Sam Young (shoulder), were all full participants.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), long snapper John Denney (shoulder), and running back Frank Gore (not injury related), were all removed from the final report and should be good to go on Sunday.

On New England’s side of things, 11 players were listed as questionable for this weekend’s contest, all of whom were limited during Friday’s practice. Those players include offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), safety Patrick Chung (concussion), defensive backs Keion Crossen (hamstring) and Nate Ebner (hip), defensive ends Trey Flowers (concussion) and Geneo Grissom (ankle), linebacker Brandon King (foot), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), and tight ends Rob Gronkowski (ankle) and Jacob Hollister (chest).

The Dolphins and Patriots kick off this Sunday at 1:00 pm ET on CBS.