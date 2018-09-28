Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Week 4 2018 full coverage

The Miami Dolphins will visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, with the South Florida franchise looking for their first 4-0 start to a season since 1995. Dan Marino, Bernie Parmalee, and Irving Fryar were the top quarterback, running back, and receiver for the Dolphins that season, with Don Shula as the head coach. Yeah, it has been a minute.

If Miami can come away with a win this week, they will extend their lead over the Patriots - who were the presumed AFC East champions prior to the start of the season - to three games, plus hold the head-to-head tie break (at least until the two teams meet again in Week 14). If the Patriots win, they end a two-game losing streak, avoid their first three-game losing streak since a four-game streak in 2002, and climb to within a game of the Dolphins in the division.

