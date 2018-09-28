Caption This! Week 4 vs. New England Patriots

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

Congratulations to jonman for winning the Week 3 contest!

This week, Miami Dolphins fans find ourselves in an unusual happenstance: the aqua-and-orange are 2 games ahead of everyone in the AFC East, with the team travelling to the unfriendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts. Gillette Stadium is sure to be stuffed with buffoons, and here’s hoping we carry a Florida-sized chip on our shoulder up north and come out swinging.

I don’t know, ladies and gentlemen, Tom Brady looks awfully down-in-the-dumps. What got the New England Patriots QB to get in his big, sad feels? I would love to hear your interpretations down below in the Comments Section!

My entry: