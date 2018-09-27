Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight's Thursday Night Football game features two NFC teams. The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Los Angles California this evening to take on the Los Angles Rams. The Vikings started out this season with a win over the San Francisco 49ers and then followed that up in week two with a 29 to 29 tie against the Green Bay Packers. Last week they dropped their game to the team that everyone assumed was going to be the worst team of the season, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, instead of dropping their game to the Vikings instead blew them out with a solid 27 to 6 win.

The Rams are a team coming into the game undefeated and ranked as the best team by most NFL analyst. The Rams have scored over thirty points in all three of their wins this season while also playing fairly solid defense for most of those three teams. Los Angles started out the season by beating the Oakland Raiders 33 to 13 before shutting out the Arizona Cardinals 34 to 0 in week two. Last week the Rams handled the Los Angles Chargers by a score of 35 to 23.

Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1) 3rd NFC North @ Los Angles Rams (3-0) 1st NFC West