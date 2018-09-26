Phinsider Meme Central: Game 3

I could do without us giving up big leads early, player ejections, biased officiating and the dreaded season-ending injures, but was that Oakland game fun or what?! Costly, yes. Still, an epic comeback that scored major style points with the creativity and effectiveness in the second half. Let’s keep streaking as we head up to Foxboro to exorcise some demons this week, provided the team’s wireless communications don’t mysteriously go out for the umpteenth time.

FUN FACT: The Miami Dolphins are undefeated in meaningful games since The Phinsider started posting weekly memes. Coincidence? You decide.

On to the weekly shenanigans...

During training camp, Adam Gase had his trusted mentor Mike Martz in for a prolonged visit. Martz, the former architect of the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, had to be pleased watching the Oakland at Miami game. Sort of like the Emperor in Star Wars.

I’ve been trying to tell y’all that Jakeem Grant can fly, so how many pictures of him actually levitating will it take to convince you he can literally fly?

We knew RB/WR/QB Albert Wilson was versatile, but who gave him the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos? He snapped his fingers and made the Oakland Raiders disappear. [snap]

Together, Grant & Wilson are proving a point to the league. #SpeedThrills

Major props to current MVP candidate Ryan Tannehill. Additional props to the scoreboard operator at Hard Rock Stadium, whose game is also on-point. Shout-out to Omar & Big O.

#FinsUp