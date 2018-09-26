2018 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Dolphins undefeated and rising

Yesterday kind of got away from me, so I ended up running out of time before I could put together our weekly tour of the 2018 NFL Power Rankings from around the web. Of course, I wanted to make sure we got back to them, and now it is time to see what is being said about the Miami Dolphins around the internet.

Below, you will find the Week 4 power rankings for the Dolphins, along with the change from last week and any write up if there was one. At the bottom of the page, we take a look at the highest single week and average ranking for Miami this year, as well as the lowest for both of those.

This week: 5

Change: Up 7

Last week, there were still some questions to be answered about the undefeated Dolphins, but we can’t keep denying their success. Miami is moving up to the No. 5 spot this week, close behind the also undefeated Rams and Chiefs.

This week: 4

Change: Up 6

This week: 4

Change: Up 15

Well, I don’t think the Dolphins have beaten anyone really great, but here they are at 3-0 and on top of the AFC East.

This week: 10

Change: Up 7

The Dolphins have earned this spot, whether you believe in them or not. Ryan Tannehill has played excellent football for three weeks running, highlighted by a 17-of-23 effort with 289 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders. No picks, either. Don’t forget Albert Wilson’s turn at quarterback. The defense was as shaky as it’s been thus far, but the unit made up for it by creating two turnovers, one of which sealed the win. Concern? Inconsistency in the run game. Miami must be effective on the ground to be more than a wild-card one-and-done.

This week: 8

Change: Up 8

The Dolphins average the third-lowest time of possession per game (26:46). That could be because their opponents convert on 80 percent of their third-down rushes, tied for the second-highest rate in the NFL. -- Joey Koontz

This week: 4

Change: Up 8

They head to New England this week in first place with a chance to take a strong command of the division. Adam Gase has done a heck of a job.

This week: 9

Change: Up 6

Don’t worry Dolphins fans, your team gets a chance to prove it’s for real next week at New England. We’ll talk again after that.

This week: 6

Change: Up 14

Adam Gase has silenced all the critics who questioned the team’s personnel turnover in the offseason. Their variety of playmakers has come through with Ryan Tannehill offering control.

This week: 9

Change: Up 9

Thanks to weak schedule, on pace to finish 19-0 and forever erase mythic ‘72 Dolphins from record book as NFL’s winningest undefeated team.

This week: 15

Change: Up 1

Sign up HERE to take our weekly Dolphins survey.

This week: 20

Change: Up 1

It’s time to start giving the Miami Dolphins their due—sort of.

Yes, the Dolphins haven’t played anyone yet. And it’s been done with special teams scores, defensive touchdowns and trick plays—the Dolphins have thrown the kitchen sink at their opponents.

But 3-0 is 3-0...and after coming back to down the Raiders at home in Week 3, the Dolphins are in a position that has historically produced many more playoff trips than not.

However, the last time the Dolphins started 3-0 (2013) Miami proceeded to lose four in a row, finishing 8-8 and out of the postseason. The Dolphins haven’t started 3-0 and finished the season with a winning record since all the way back in 2002.

Given that history and Miami’s less-than-stellar opposition to date, Davenport remains a bit skeptical.

”The Dolphins may be better than we thought,” he said. “But that doesn’t make them good. You want some dap, Dolphins? Beat the Patriots in Gillette next week. Heck, just give New England a run for its money and I’ll have a much easier time buying this team is for real. Right now, 3-0 or not, I don’t.”

Gagnon echoed those sentiments.

”They can’t control who they play,” he said, “but beating the Titans, Jets and Raiders by one score each doesn’t mean a whole lot, especially with two of those victories coming at home. If they hang with the Patriots in Week 4, I’ll move them way up in my rankings.”

This week: 7

Change: Up 4

Will there actually be a legitimate challenger this season in the AFC East, the division won by the Patriots in nine straight seasons and 14 of the last 15? The Dolphins have their chance to send an early-season message when they travel to New England on Sunday.

This week: 9

Change: Up 6

This week: 16

Change: Up 7

The Dolphins are 3-0, but now they get a real test. At New England.

2018 Season

Change in average from last week: Up 5.6

Highest Weekly Ranking: Week 4 - Niners Nation / Bleeding Green Nation / CBS Sports - 4

Highest Average Ranking: Week 2 - 16.1

Lowest Weekly Ranking: Week 1 - ESPN - 32

Lowest Average Ranking: Week 1 - 27.3

Week 1 Average: 27.3

Week 2 Average: 21.7

Week 3 Average: 16.1

Week 4 Average: 9.0