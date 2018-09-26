Phinsider Radio: Week 4 Preview Vs. The New England Patriots

*Just click the play button right above this and enjoy! Phinsider Radio is excited to be a part of the SB Nation network of podcasts. Only 7 podcasts were chosen for the initial unveil, and we were one of them!

Despite the collective “WTF?!!” atmosphere among national media outlets surrounding the Miami Dolphins 3-0 start, a showdown in Foxborough looms this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The ubiquitous New England Patriots are 1-2, coming off 2 straight losses, most recently a 26-10 demise to former Bill Belichick protege Matt Patricia. We’ll discuss what the Detroit Lions did effectively in the Monday Night game, and detail both sides of the ball in the quest of taking a stranglehold on the AFC East.

Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton bring all the information to you. Tune in and we’ll give you the keys to victory and game plan possibilities.

If you have any questions or comments for us, find us on Twitter (Twitter handles down below) and/or respond down in the Comments Section!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter!