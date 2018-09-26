Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What’s wrong with the 1-2 Patriots? - Pats Pulpit

New England has struggled the last two weeks, so what needs to be fixed?





Report: Jets reach out to Steelers about a potential Le’Veon Bell trade - Gang Green Nation

Manish Mehta reports the Jets have reached out the Steelers about a potential trade for star running back Le’Veon Bell who is holding out due to a contract dispute.





AFC East Roundup: Miami Dolphins alone atop AFC East, Buffalo Bills display potential, New England Patriots struggling - Buffalo Rumblings

Who is having a happy Monday and who is not.

AFC NORTH:

Three things we learned in the Ravens’ 27-14 victory over the Broncos - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the win column as they defeated the Denver Broncos 27-14 in week three. Although it may be too earlier to call any game at this stage a must-win, they picked up a...





Knee Jerk Reactions from the Steelers 30-27 win over the Buccaneers - Behind the Steel Curtain

One BTSC writer shares his real-time, initial thoughts of the Steelers’ quest to finally win a 2018 game.





A. J. Green and Tyler Boyd discuss John Ross’ bad game vs. Panthers - Cincy Jungle

John Ross made some bad decisions during the Bengals’ loss to the Panthers. Two of his veteran teammates weighed in on the situation.





Baker Mayfield will be named Browns starting quarterback on Monday - Dawgs By Nature

Despite Tyrod Taylor reportedly set to clear concussion protocol this week, the Browns will name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for Week 4.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Giants (R.I.P. 2018) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the end of the 2018 season.





Corey Davis is developing into receiver the Titans drafted him to be - Music City Miracles

We talked about this last night on Locked on Titans (listen here), but you have to dig deeper than the stat sheet to look at how good a couple of the individual performances were yesterday. One guy...





Jaguars offense toothless in loss to Titans - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars got their butts kicked against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, dropping their first game of the season, 9-6. Nine to six. It’s unreal that your defense holds a team to...





Colts claim CB Arthur Maulet off waivers from Saints, release RB Christine Michael - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to churn their roster and have again made some roster moves in attempt to improve it. Cornerback Arthur Maulet was added to the Colts 53-man roster after the...

AFC WEST:

Mahomes’ 4+ TD-per-game average will ‘be an appetizer’ if Broncos’ secondary doesn’t tighten up - Mile High Report

Associated Press reporter Arnie Stapleton tells the guys at 1st and 10 @ 10 that the Broncos do have the firepower to beat the Chiefs - but they can’t keep playing undisciplined ball.





Los Angeles Chargers Daily Links: Mike Williams is having a breakout season - Bolts From The Blue

Your daily dose of Los Angeles Chargers news & notes from around the web.





The Morning After: Red Zone failings doom Raiders in loss to Miami Dolphins - Silver And Black Pride

Hey, remember the time the Silver and Black dominated for 3 quarters of the game just to completely collapse in the 4th quarter and lose? No, not that time. Not that time either!

We are three...





Patrick Mahomes Week 3 film review: something good and something bad - Arrowhead Pride

Part one of Mahomes’ film review for his game against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC EAST:

Evan Engram injury: Tight end “week to week” with MCL sprain - Big Blue View

Giants will be without him for a while





Looking at the encouraging signs from Carson Wentz’s first game back with the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles’ franchise quarterback is still really good.





It looks like Scott Linehan will remain the offensive play-caller in Dallas - Blogging The Boys

There’s that.





Report: Trent Williams to have minor knee surgery today - Hogs Haven

Another surgery for Trent Williams

NFC NORTH:

Washington loss continues Packers’ troubling trend of slow starts - Acme Packing Company

Once the hottest team in football to open games and halves, Green Bay has become too predictable and ineffective early in games.





Detroit Lions Week 3 Unsung Hero of the Week: The officials? - Pride Of Detroit

Any Lions fan will tell you about how often they’re screwed by the referees—on Sunday, however, things went the Lions’ way on the national stage





Bears’ Anthony Miller dislocated his shoulder - Windy City Gridiron

Anthony Miller dislocated his shoulder on Sunday in Arizona.





Report: Everson Griffen involved in incident at Vikings hotel on Saturday - Daily Norseman

He wasn’t at U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday’s game

NFC SOUTH:

Saints’ Ben Watson and Drew Brees turn back hands of time in OT win vs. Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

Who says you can’t teach old dogs new tricks?





2018 sums up exactly what it means to cheer for the Atlanta Falcons - The Falcoholic

Welcome to the picture-perfect snapshot of what it means to be a Falcons fan.





Carolina Panthers roster moves: Panthers sign Dezmen Southward to practice squad - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers made a roster move today.





Buccaneers Ryan Fitzpatrick sets NFL record in 30-27 loss to the Steelers - Bucs Nation

Monday night wasn’t all bad for the veteran quarterback.

NFC WEST:

Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers set to bring in several quarterbacks for workouts, not Colin Kaepernick - Niners Nation

It’s time for an open workout to consider veteran options.





The Rosen era is upon us: Arizona Cardinals announce Josh Rosen as starting quarterback - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals wasted little time to announce that Josh Rosen is now the teams starting quarterback.





Mirage or Oasis? Projecting the rest of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2018 season - Field Gulls

Sunday afternoon saw the Seattle Seahawks crawling out of the NFC West basement by (finally) winning a game, toppling the Dallas Cowboys 24-13 at CenturyLink Field. On the face of it, an 11-point...





Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay wants you to leave work early on Thursday. - Turf Show Times

McVay and the Rams want you at the Coliseum well before kickoff on Thursday. Feel free to dip out of work early that day.