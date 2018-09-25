Dolphins remain a touchdown underdog to Patriots

The 3-0 Miami Dolphins will face the 1-2 New England Patriots in an AFC showdown that will either push the Dolphins to a three-game lead over the preseason presumed division champions or pull the Patriots back to within a game of Miami. The Dolphins are exceeding the projections of experts from throughout the offseason and preseason, with the national media beginning to talk about the team as something other than a joke. The Patriots are dealing with high expectations that they are not meeting, with the media beginning to wonder if this is the end of the New England dynasty.

Las Vegas is not yet ready to make that leap. After the game opened with the Patriots a 9.5 point favorite, it has settled in with the odds between 7- and 7.5-points. Basically, the Patriots are a touchdown favorite in this game.

That actually seems kind of fair. You cannot rule out Tom Brady and Bill Bellichick figuring out the team’s issues and righting the ship. The Dolphins are 3-0, but the Patriots are - or at least should be - among the elite teams in the league and will be a test for Miami. Come out of this game with a win, and Miami could quickly see themselves up among the top teams in the league.

Lose it and, well, they will still lead the AFC East.