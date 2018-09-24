Phinsider Radio: The Good, the bad, and the ugly. Five plays that decided the Dolphins 28-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders

We are now three weeks into the season and the Miami Dolphins are still perfect. Even more impressive, is the two game lead the team has on the rest of the AFC East.
On this week’s episode, MC$$$, Sutton, and I, breakdown the five plays that influenced Sunday’s game, and ultimately led to a MIami Dolphins’ victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Here are some of the things we discuss in this week’s episode:
- The dolphins inability to stop Jordy Nelson in Reshad Jones absence.
- Miami’s 4th down stop at the goal line early in the game. And how Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux have helped transition the run defense post-Ndamukong Suh.
- Xavien Howard currently leads the NFL in interceptions, and completely erased Amari Cooper on Sunday. Is he a top-5 CB in the NFL? Is he the best shutdown corner since the Patrick Surtain/Sam Madison days?
- We discuss Albert Wilson and how he’s slowly becoming a star in Miami. Was his TD pass to Jakeem Grant the greatest trick play since the Wildcat was unleashed back in 2008? Is Albert Wilson the best back-up QB on the roster?
- Lastly we discuss the Albert Wilson 74-yard catch and run that put a fork in Oakland. Did Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant “just become best friends” as they high fived on the way to the end zone?
The Dolphins are now a perfect 3-0 as they look ahead to their matchup in Foxboro.
How do you feel about the Dolphins Week 3 performance? Let us know in the comment section below.
