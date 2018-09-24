Phinsider Radio: The Good, the bad, and the ugly. Five plays that decided the Dolphins 28-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders

We are now three weeks into the season and the Miami Dolphins are still perfect. Even more impressive, is the two game lead the team has on the rest of the AFC East.

On this week’s episode, MC$$$, Sutton, and I, breakdown the five plays that influenced Sunday’s game, and ultimately led to a MIami Dolphins’ victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Here are some of the things we discuss in this week’s episode:

The Dolphins are now a perfect 3-0 as they look ahead to their matchup in Foxboro.

How do you feel about the Dolphins Week 3 performance? Let us know in the comment section below.