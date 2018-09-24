Dolphins DE William Hayes will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with a torn ACL

It’s official. The Dolphins have lost one of their best run defenders for the remainder of the 2018 season.

#Dolphins coach Adam Gase says DE William Hayes, who has 2 sacks, is out for the season with a torn ACL. The injury occurred the he was trying to not put his bodyweight on the QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2018

Adam Gase announced during his Monday press conference, that veteran defensive end William Hayes tore his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders. Hayes, 33, currently leads the Dolphins defense with 2 sacks. His presence in the run game, and as a veteran on Miami’s young defensive line, will be missed.

The Dolphins will now look to promote from within, or sign one of the many free agent defensive lineman available. One name to keep an eye on is Kendall Langford, who spent all of preseason with the team.