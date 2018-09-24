 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins DE William Hayes will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with a torn ACL

New, 9 comments
By Josh Houtz
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

It’s official. The Dolphins have lost one of their best run defenders for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Adam Gase announced during his Monday press conference, that veteran defensive end William Hayes tore his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders. Hayes, 33, currently leads the Dolphins defense with 2 sacks. His presence in the run game, and as a veteran on Miami’s young defensive line, will be missed.

The Dolphins will now look to promote from within, or sign one of the many free agent defensive lineman available. One name to keep an eye on is Kendall Langford, who spent all of preseason with the team.

In this Storystream

Raiders at Dolphins Week 3 2018 full coverage

View all 21 stories

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...