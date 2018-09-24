2018 Phinsider Awards Voting Round Three

We now come to the third and final round of voting on the awards to be handing out following the voting and induction to the Phinsider Hall of Fame and the voting on the first and second round of award. In this round of voting we will vote on four different awards from among the top nominated site members.

The first of the four awards we will vote on is the The Ryan Tannehill Punching Bag Award, given to the blogger who tends to be everyone’s punching bag on the site.

The nominees are as follows-

Ct1361

Alpha6

SUTTON

Theodore Smith

The second award to be voted on is The Killer B’s Blogger Nickname Award, given to the blogger with the best nickname.

The nominees are as follows-

Scrappy The Wildcat

Chupathingy

imadethisnamewhenwedraftedreshadjones

MHTD

Unclefinster

EgergiousPhilbin

sand_in_shoes

(To the person that nominated me, James McKinney is in fact my real name but thank you anyway?)

The third award to be voted on is The Ohiofinfan4life Picture Perfect Award, given to the blogger who best uses pictures in his/her posts and or comments.

The nominees are as follows-

sand_in_shoes

Josh Houtz

Alpha6

Crainitor87

The fourth award to be voted on is The Jim Mandich News Flash Award, given to the blogger who posts the most up-to-date breaking news stories.

The nominees are as follows-

Dwanathan

Phins Tifosi

Kdog

The fifth and final award to be voted on in this round is The Chad Pennington Crossing Enemy Lines Award, given to the most knowledgeable and personable opposing/visiting blogger from another team’s SBNation NFL site.

The nominees are as follows-

There will be no voting for this award as only one person was nominated by name (Middlesex) and by default will be the winner of this years award.

Please follow this link to vote on each of these categories HERE!