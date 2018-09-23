 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL winners picks Week 3 2018: Straight-up picks

New, 2 comments
By Kevin Nogle
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Phinsider contributor straight-up picks are back for Week 3. Last week, Kathleen missed the picks, meaning she is off from the rest of us, record wise, but we will continue to see how she does on the season. As of publishing, James, who had a computer issue this week, had not made his picks, but we will update when they come in.

This week seems very boring for our picks. Of the 16 games, 12 of them have all four of the contributors (Duke, Kathleen, Justin, and me) unanimous in our selections. The only differences are the Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles where Kathleen is by herself selecting the Colts, the Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens where I am alone selecting the Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks with Duke being along with the Cowboys, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers where Justin has the lone pick taking the Steelers.

Here are all of our picks for the week:

2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks

Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins Packers Packers Packers Packers
Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Colts Eagles
Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens Broncos Ravens ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers
New York Giants at Houston Texans Texans Texans texans Texans
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs chiefs Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams rams Rams
Dallas Cowboys at Seallte Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys Seahawks Seahawks
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Bears Bears bears Bears
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Steelers
Season Standings 22-6-2 20-10-2 11-4-2 17-13-2 19-11-2

In this Storystream

Raiders at Dolphins Week 3 2018 full coverage

View all 14 stories

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 5. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...