Oakland Raider @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread and Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins return home this week as a 2 and 0 team hoping to go to 3 and 0. The Oakland Raiders travel cross country in hopes of winning their first game of the season and not going 0 and 3. The Dolphins, with another win, will also continue to hold onto first place in the AFC East. Miami also again faces the chances of thunderstorms in the area, just as in week one against the Tennessee Titans, where the game was suspended twice, turning the contest into the longest game in NFL history.

Please use this thread to discuss this game between the Raider and your Miami Dolphins. As with every other post on the site, all rules that normally apply still apply in live threads. Also remember that there is no requesting, posting or discussing any illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.

Oakland Raiders (0-2) 4th AFC West @ Miami Dolphins (2-0) 1st AFC East