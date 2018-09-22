NFL Week 3 experts winners picks for Raiders at Dolphins

Everywhere around the internet, you can find straight-up winners picks for all of the NFL games. We will have our own set from a group of the contributors here on The Phinsider later today or tomorrow morning. Today I decided I wanted to take a tour around the internet and see if people are starting to give the Miami Dolphins any respect. So, for the first time this year, I bring you the Expert Miami Dolphins Picks for Week 3.

Here is a run through of the expert picks for the Dolphins as they host the Oakland Raiders. I am a little uneasy with these selections, because it is so heavily in the Dolphins’ favor. It just feels like the picks have the team set up to be a trap game.

Raiders fans: Raiders by 4

Dolphins fans: Dolphins by 9

Dolphins fans: Sign up for FanPulse, our weekly Dolphins survey]

Raiders: None.

Dolphins: Ryan Van Bibber, Stephen White, Geoff Schwartz, Charles McDonald, Adam Stites, Christian D’Andrea

Raiders: Matt Bowen

Dolphins: Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Molly Qerim, Louis Reddick, Kevin Seifert, Seth Wickersham, Trey Wingo

Raiders 20

Dolphins 26

I’m not picking against the Dolphins again. The reasons are two-fold: 1) When I do pick against Miami, my Twitter timeline blows up. (Although fans thought I picked them to get shut out last week, which I didn’t. They were mad as Jay Fiedler over it.) And 2) Oakland is not strong enough right now, especially on defense, to mitigate mental errors like the ones that cost them last week. Miami’s defense is playing well, while the Fins have two effective running backs in Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. They can afford to play somewhat safe and still gain yards against a suspect Raider D. On a related note, I have the 1973 AFC Championship Game (Oakland at Miami) on DVD. The Dolphins made their second straight Super Bowl with a strong running game, their bend-but-almost-never-break defense and a mobile quarterback who didn’t throw picks. Sound familiar? Side note: The Raiders must feed Marshawn Lynch. Stop with the whole a few carries here, a few thereapproach. Lynch gives you a better chance to win, Coach Gruden.

Raiders 16

Dolphins 23

This is the second-straight road game for the Raiders, and it’s a long trip to play in hot conditions. That’s a challenge. Plus, they haven’t played that well. The Dolphins are 2-0 and they’ve done some good things on both sides of the ball. It isn’t always pretty for Miami – and it won’t be here – but the Dolphins will get to 3-0.

Raiders: none.

Dolphins: Andrew Brandt, Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Bette Marston, Mark Mravic, Jenny Vrentas

Raiders 20.6

Dolphins 21.3

Raiders 17

Dolphins 24