Phinsider Radio: Interview with Erin Casey Pellegrino, Chief Operating Officer of RISE

On this episode of Phinsider Radio, we talk to Erin Casey Pellegrino, the Chief Operating Officer of RISE, the Ross Initiative for Sports Equality. Founded in 2015 by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. Led by an unprecedented alliance of professional sports leagues, organizations, athletes, educators, media networks and sports professionals, we use sports to promote understanding, respect and equality.

The Dolphins have partnered with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) on RISE to Vote and will hold a registration station at the Dolphins’ September 23rd home game against the Oakland Raiders. RISE to Vote is a nonpartisan effort to register athletes and their fans to vote.

Pellegrino talks to us about the RISE to Vote event on Sunday as well as other initiatives they have embarked upon over the past few years. Additionally, she talks to us about what their future holds and how they want to be in all 50 states by 2020.

Since the inception of RISE, they’ve launched initiatives across the country to educate, empower and support athletes, coaches and administrators at every level to be leaders in improving racial equality, while encouraging fans to join with professional athletes and community leaders in taking a pledge to stand against racism.

For those looking to register to vote on Sunday, be sure to stop by the North Plaza to do so. While you’re there, take a photo to share, and help yourself and others become informed and engaged citizens.