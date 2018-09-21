Raiders at Dolphins Week 3 TV schedule, online stream, weather, odds, injuries, and more

The Miami Dolphins return to South Florida this weekend as they host the Oakland Raiders in a Week 3 contest. Miami enters the weekend 2-0 and in first place in the AFC East, looking to keep their record unblemished on the season and continue to work their way into relevance among the national media. The Raiders, meanwhile, come into the game looking to pick up their first win of the season.

This will mark the first game at Hard Rock Stadium since the marathon Week 1 game with the Tennessee Titans, when thunderstorms turned a 1pm kickoff game into a game finishing under the lights between the late afternoon games and the Sunday Night Football game. Of course, there are scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for this week as well...

We will have everything covered before, during, and after the game, so make sure you are checking back with us regularly. Everything you need to know to watch the game on Sunday is below:

Oakland Raiders (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Week 3

September 23, 2018

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Weather: 89˚F at kickoff; Scattered thunderstorms

TV Coverage: CBS

TV Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Bruce Arians

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games)

Odds: Dolphins -3 | O/U: 44.5

All-time record: Raiders 16-17-1 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Raiders 27-24 @ Miami (Week 9, 2017)

Streak: Raiders 1 win (2017); Dolphins 8-2 in last 10 (regular season)

Dolphins 2018 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 27-20

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets - W 20-12

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills