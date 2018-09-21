Raiders at Dolphins predictions: Miami fans see nearly double-digit win coming

The Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders are preparing for a Sunday showdown, with Miami looking to stay undefeated on the year while Oakland is hoping to score their first win of the season. Each week, we ask for your predictions of how the game will play out as part of our FanPulse survey, and this week, it looks like Miami fans are starting to find some confidence in how the team is performing.

The spread on the game is three points, with the Dolphins favored. According to our FanPulse results, Dolphins fans see Miami winning by nine points. Over on Silver and Black Pride, SB Nation’s Raiders site, their fans have a closer game, with the Raiders winning by four points.

Both results see the winning team, with or without the spread. The Dolphins would be six points clear after their three-point deficit, while the Raiders would win by seven points, with the spread. It seems interesting that, basically, both teams come out to about a touchdown winner when the spread is considered.

What do you think of the results? Will Miami be near that double-digit win-margin when the final seconds tick off the clock? Will is be a much closer game?