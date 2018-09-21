2019 NFL Draft Preview: Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill has returned this season from missing a full year last year as I am sure we are all well-aware. Now, some fans, people and analysts are often very critical on Tannehill but to me it’s obvious - this team is a hell-of-a lot better with Tannehill under center. This stat that Tannehill is something like 10-1 or 9-1 in his last 11 starts is crazy. Now, he’s no Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady but Tannehill is a very good QB and can lead the Dolphins to the playoffs and beyond - I believe that.

Now, I would love for us to add a young, promising QB that could sit and learn for a couple years and I believe this draft class has a couple of those. QB is the hardest position for me to scout; I want to all to know that. I have watched a good amount of tape and I am no where close to getting a good feel for this class. However, I am pretty familiar with two of these prospects, mainly because I thought they were going to declare last year. Now - lets dive into this potential draft class starting with one of the more accurate QBs in the country.

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Thorson is a guy who I thought may have entered last year’s draft, however he tore his ACL in last year’s bowl game and made the decision to return for his senior year. Thorson is a smart and accurate QB. I think he’s got great zip on his throws and makes good decisions. I also think he’s an underrated athlete. He’s got good field vision and can go through his progression pretty quick. I don’t think he’s got the strongest arm in the world but Thorson is talented QB that has the tools and potential to be a quality starting QB in the NFL.

Drew Lock, Missouri

Lock has a talented arm. I think he can make all the throws. I like his field vision and I tend to think he makes good decisions when facing pressure. With that said though, he does has some gunslinger tenancies and he will take risks from time to time. The arm talent is obvious though; he has tremendous zip on his throws and also great touch. I am not a big fan of his overall accuracy but Lock could be the top QB this year. These next couple games (Georgia, South Carolina & Alabama) will be very important for him to prove he’s worthy of a high draft pick.

I really like Finley. I think he’s got it all. I like the arm strength, accuracy, field vision, football IQ and decision making. He’s a fun player to watch and certainly has a bright NFL future ahead of him. Now, no prospect is perfect and my biggest thing with Finley is the overall consistency of his play. He’s got plays that have wow’d me and others that make me shake my head. Overall, if Finley has a good year, he could be one of the top QBs in this draft.

Other QB Prospects:



Jarrett Stidham, Auburn (Jr)

Justin Herbert, Oregon (Sr)

Shea Patterson, Michigan (Jr)

Will Grier, West Virginia (Jr)

Kyle Kempt, Iowa St. (Sr)

Brian Lewerke, Michigan St. (Jr)

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St. (Sr)