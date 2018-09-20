Thursday Night Football: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Live Thread and Game Information

The New York Jets, coming off their loss to your Miami Dolphins and with their fandom being brought back to earth, will travel to Cleveland Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Jets fans believed that one great game from Sam Darnold was proof that they had drafted the next Dan Marino. While most still believe the kid will be good to great he is still a rookie, prone to rookie mistakes and so... The Browns of course have not won a game in so long that no one is even sure when that might have been but they do have that one tie so that’s pretty exciting. As a group of Dolphins fans we of course need to root for the Browns to beat the Jets and also because it’s always fun to watch an entire stadium full of people lose their minds.

New York Jets (1-1) 3rd AFC East @ Cleveland Browns (0-1-1) 3rd AFC North

When: 8:20 PM EST

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass (Replays), FuboTV

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Odds: Browns -3

Over/Under: 40.5

Weather: 80°F

