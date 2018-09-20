Dolphins star safety Reshad Jones returns to practice

According to Antwan Staley of the USA Today, Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is indeed fine after returning to practice on Thursday.

Jones was held out of Wednesday’s practice this week due to a right shoulder injury. The injury occurred on the final play of the first half of last weekend’s road win against the New York Jets in which Jones and rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick made a touchdown saving tackle on the goaline. Jones continued to play through the rest of the game without any visual signs of injury. In Adam Gase’s Wednesday post-practice press conference, he characterized the injury as minor (Jones was described as “day-to-day”), and it appears Gase was correct.

Dolphins fans are surely relieved given that Jones has a history of shoulder problems. He missed almost all of the 2016 season with torn rotator cuff in a scenario that is very reminiscent of this one. Jones made a game-changing interception against the Tennessee Titans which resulted in the season-ending injury, yet he played through the rest of that game as well, only to be placed on injured reserve later that week.

After the Dolphins lost Pro Bowl starting guard Josh Sitton last week to a torn rotator cuff of his own (again, one that was played through for the remainder of a game), Jones’ popping up on the injury report must’ve had fans quite nervous. Thankfully for the Miami faithful, Jones is on track to play in this weekend’s game against the Oakland Raiders, and it appears the team’s avoided another major blow.