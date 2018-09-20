Thursday Night Football Browns vs. Jets 2018 TV channel, online streaming, odds and more

Week 3 of the NFL’s 2018 regular season kicks off tonight with the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Jets. The Browns will be looking to end a streak of losses (and ties) that dates back over 600 days while the Jets are looking for improvement out of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and a return to the joyous feeling the team and fans had after a Week 1 win.

The Browns probably should have already had a win this year, but settled for a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then saw their kicker go cold last week against the New Orleans Saints. Can they get the monkey off their back against the Jets?

Everything you need to know for the game is below:

New York Jets (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (0-1-1)

Week 3 - Thursday Night Football

Date: Thursday, September 20, 2018

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass (Replays), FuboTV

Odds: Browns -3 | O/U: 40.5

Weather: 80°F

