Dolphins announce roster moves including addition of Falk, McEvoy

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of roster moves completed on Sunday, stemming from the league awarding them quarterback Luke Falk and wide receiver Tanner McEvoy off waivers. To make roster space, the Dolphins placed linebacker Mike Hull and center Jake Brendel on injured reserve. The team also released tackle Sam Young.

Falk joins the Dolphins after being the sixth-round pick for the Tennessee Titans this year. While playing at Washington State, he started for his final three seasons there, setting school and Pac-12 records for passing yards (14,486), total offense (14,086), passing touchdowns (119), completions (357), pass attempts (534) and total plays (2,306).

McEvoy spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after signing as an undrafted free agent. In 2018, he was waived late in August by Seattle, then joined the New Orleans Saints before being waived over the weekend.

Young’s release is a surprise, with the ninth-year veteran appearing to be in position to serve as the team’s swing tackle. The Dolphins could look to bring back Young later, likely after this weekend’s Week 1. NFL veterans have their full salary become guaranteed if they are on a roster for Week 1, but the Dolphins could be looking to keep that from happening in case they need to release Young later in the year.