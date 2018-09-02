Dolphins announce practice squad for 2018

The Miami Dolphins have announced their 2018 practice squad, signing ten players to the group. Obviously, this can and will change throughout the year, but the initial signings for the squad are guard Isaac Asiata, wide receiver Leonte Carroo, cornerback Jalen Davis, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, center Connor Hilland, running back Jeremy Langford, defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, linebacker Quentin Poling and defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

These ten players will now practice with the team, but will not be eligible for game play unless the Dolphins promote them to the 53-man regular season practice. All ten players were members of the Dolphins throughout training camp and the preseason.

This year, players on the practice squad are guaranteed a salary of at least $7,600 per week. Teams can choose to pay more to the player in an effort to ensure they stay with the club.

You can find out everything you want to know about the practice squad here.