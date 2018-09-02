University Of Miami Hurricanes Vs. LSU Tigers Live Thread and Game Information

The University of Miami Hurricanes will kick off their 2018 season with a match up with the LSU Tigers at a neutral site. Both teams will be traveling to Arlington Texas to play at Jerry World aka the Death Star aka AT&T Stadium. Despite kicking off their year against a respected SEC team the Canes enter the game favored by around a field goal over LSU, at least by those guys in Vegas. The last time these two teams faced each other was in a post season contest in 2005, but you have to go all the way back to 1988 since these two faced each other in the regular season.

The Canes are coming off a 2017 season that saw them have their best season in what seems like forever, at least to the Canes faithful, ending the season at 10 and 3 and earning a birth in the Orange Bowl. Despite their fairly solid record the Canes will have to show a lot more this season to convince the experts that they are finally for real again. The Hurricanes held a solid 7 and 1 record in the ACC but with four of those seven wins by single digits. The Hurricanes also managed to only out-gain their opponents by an average of four yards per contest. On the plus side for the Canes is the fact that they are returning 14 starters to this years team, seven per side of the ball.

As with all live threads all the sites rules that apply elsewhere also apply here. Also please remember that there is never any sharing, talking about or requesting of any illegal game streams allowed on any SBNation site. Not following this rule may result in a warning or a temporary ban from the site.

University Of Miami Hurricanes (8) Vs. LSU Tigers (25)