Dolphins waiver claims include Luke Falk, Tanner McEvoy

The NFL has started awarding waivers from this weekend’s round of roster cuts, with teams being given priority on the waiver wire based on this year’s first-round draft pick order. The Miami Dolphins have picked up at least two waiver claims, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer and ESPN’s Field Yates:

Dolphins claimed ex-Titans QB Luke Falk. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 2, 2018

The Dolphins claimed former Seahawks/Saints WR Tanney McEvoy, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2018

Miami essentially had an open spot on the team’s 53-man roster because linebacker Mike Hull is expected to be placed on injured reserve. The team will have to release a player to make space, however, with the two new additions.

Luke Falk gives Miami a developmental quarterback to add to the roster. After being selected in the sixth round this year by the Tennessee Titans, Falk was waived in the roster cuts. Miami will likely add him to their roster and look to release Brock Osweiler or David Fales, the two quarterbacks on the roster currently backing up Ryan Tannehill.

Tanner McEvoy signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, staying with the team through 2017. He was with the New Orleans Saints this summer before being waived. The wide receiver has appeared in 29 games, recording 14 receptions for 253 yards with two touchdowns.