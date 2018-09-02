NFL Cuts 2018: What cornerbacks could be on the shopping list for Miami Dolphins?

The NFL completed the 1,100+ roster moves that led to teams working from the 90-man preseason roster limit down to the 53-man regular season limit that went into effect yesterday at 4pm Eastern. Today, teams will start being awarded waiver claims on players from other teams that were cut, as well as build their practice squads.
The Miami Dolphins completed their roster cuts, with Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley, Torry McTyer, and Cornell Armstrong making the team at the cornerback position (plus safety Minkah Fitzpatrick playing as the nickel cornerback). While none of the players on the roster seemed to want to lock down the second starting position opposite Howard during the summer, the team is hoping they will be ready for the regular season with McCain on the outside and Fitzpatrick inside.
What is available if they need to go shopping for a cornerback? There are some interesting names that could be waiver claims or signings as a free agent. KeiVarae Russell from Cincinnati could be on the radar, DeShawn Shead from Detroit, and Cyrus Jones from New England could all be interesting names to watch.
Here is the full list of released cornerbacks:
- Levi Wallace
- Ryan Lewis
- Cyrus Jones
- A.J. Moore
- Xavier Coleman
- Terrell Sinkfield
- Jeremy Clark
- Robertson Daniel
- Jackson Porter
- Darius Hillary
- C.J. Goodwin
- Josh Shaw
- Keivarae Russell
- Elijah Campbell
- Christian Boutte
- Mike Jordan
- Simeon Thomas
- Brian Allen
- Dashaun Phillips
- Malik Reaves
- Jamar Summers
- Andre Chachere
- Bryce Jones
- Juante Baldwin
- Lashard Durr
- Henre’ Toliver
- D.J. White
- Robert Jackson
- Bryce Canady
- Dee Delaney
- Quenton Meeks
- Jalen Myrick
- C.J. Reavis
- Sammy Seamster
- Demontre Hurst
- Josh Kalu
- Trey Caldwell
- Rico Gafford
- Marcus Rios
- Michael Hunter
- Brendan Langley
- C.J. Smith
- Will Redmond
- David Amerson
- Makinton Dorleant
- Step Durham
- Arrion Springs
- D’Montre Wade
- Marcus Edmond
- Tony Brown
- BJ Clay
- Jeff Richards
- Channing Stribling
- Jarell Carter
- Antwuan Davis
- Antonio Hamilton
- Dexter McDonald
- Raysean Pringle
- Shareece Wright
- Kam Kelly
- Donovan Olumba
- Duke Thomas
- Marquez White
- Chris Lewis-Harris
- Leonard Johnson
- Grant Haley
- Mike Jones
- De’Vante Bausby
- Chandon Sullivan
- Ranthony Texada
- Prince Charles Iworah
- Rashard Fant
- Doran Grant
- Cre’von LeBlanc
- Jonathon Mincy
- Nick Orr
- Dexter McDougle
- Sterling Moore
- DeShawn Shead
- Mike Ford
- Chris Jones
- Demetri Goodson
- Josh Hawkins
- Donatello Brown
- Trevon Mathis
- Craig James
- Horace Richardson
- Leon McFadden
- Ladarius Gunter
- Lorenzo Doss
- Cole Luke
- Linden Stephens
- Marcus Williams
- Josh Robinson
- Javien Elliott
- Marko Myers
- Amari Coleman
- Tavierre Thomas
- Jonathan Moxey
- Tim Scott
- Curtis Mikell
- Taurean Nixon
- Dominique Hatfield
- Ramon Richards
- Tarvarus McFadden
- Emmanuel Moseley
- Tyvis Powell
- Elijah Battle
- Jeremy Boykins
- Akeem King
- Trovon Reed
- Mike Tyson
