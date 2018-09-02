 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Cuts 2018: What cornerbacks could be on the shopping list for Miami Dolphins?

By Kevin Nogle
New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The NFL completed the 1,100+ roster moves that led to teams working from the 90-man preseason roster limit down to the 53-man regular season limit that went into effect yesterday at 4pm Eastern. Today, teams will start being awarded waiver claims on players from other teams that were cut, as well as build their practice squads.

The Miami Dolphins completed their roster cuts, with Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley, Torry McTyer, and Cornell Armstrong making the team at the cornerback position (plus safety Minkah Fitzpatrick playing as the nickel cornerback). While none of the players on the roster seemed to want to lock down the second starting position opposite Howard during the summer, the team is hoping they will be ready for the regular season with McCain on the outside and Fitzpatrick inside.

What is available if they need to go shopping for a cornerback? There are some interesting names that could be waiver claims or signings as a free agent. KeiVarae Russell from Cincinnati could be on the radar, DeShawn Shead from Detroit, and Cyrus Jones from New England could all be interesting names to watch.

Here is the full list of released cornerbacks:

Buffalo Bills

  • Levi Wallace

New England Patriots

  • Ryan Lewis
  • Cyrus Jones
  • A.J. Moore

New York Jets

  • Xavier Coleman
  • Terrell Sinkfield
  • Jeremy Clark

Baltimore Ravens

  • Robertson Daniel
  • Jackson Porter

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Darius Hillary
  • C.J. Goodwin
  • Josh Shaw
  • Keivarae Russell

Cleveland Browns

  • Elijah Campbell
  • Christian Boutte
  • Mike Jordan
  • Simeon Thomas

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Brian Allen
  • Dashaun Phillips
  • Malik Reaves
  • Jamar Summers

Houston Texans

  • Andre Chachere
  • Bryce Jones

Indianapolis Colts

  • Juante Baldwin
  • Lashard Durr
  • Henre’ Toliver
  • D.J. White
  • Robert Jackson

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Bryce Canady
  • Dee Delaney
  • Quenton Meeks
  • Jalen Myrick
  • C.J. Reavis
  • Sammy Seamster

Tennessee Titans

  • Demontre Hurst
  • Josh Kalu
  • Trey Caldwell
  • Rico Gafford

Denver Broncos

  • Marcus Rios
  • Michael Hunter
  • Brendan Langley
  • C.J. Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Will Redmond
  • David Amerson
  • Makinton Dorleant
  • Step Durham
  • Arrion Springs
  • D’Montre Wade

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Marcus Edmond
  • Tony Brown
  • BJ Clay
  • Jeff Richards
  • Channing Stribling

Oakland Raiders

  • Jarell Carter
  • Antwuan Davis
  • Antonio Hamilton
  • Dexter McDonald
  • Raysean Pringle
  • Shareece Wright

Dallas Cowboys

  • Kam Kelly
  • Donovan Olumba
  • Duke Thomas
  • Marquez White

New York Giants

  • Chris Lewis-Harris
  • Leonard Johnson
  • Grant Haley
  • Mike Jones

Philadelphia Eagles

  • De’Vante Bausby
  • Chandon Sullivan

Washington Redskins

  • Ranthony Texada
  • Prince Charles Iworah

Chicago Bears

  • Rashard Fant
  • Doran Grant
  • Cre’von LeBlanc
  • Jonathon Mincy
  • Nick Orr

Detroit Lions

  • Dexter McDougle
  • Sterling Moore
  • DeShawn Shead
  • Mike Ford
  • Chris Jones

Green Bay Packers

  • Demetri Goodson
  • Josh Hawkins
  • Donatello Brown

Minnesota Vikings

  • Trevon Mathis
  • Craig James
  • Horace Richardson

Atlanta Falcons

  • Leon McFadden

Carolina Panthers

  • Ladarius Gunter
  • Lorenzo Doss
  • Cole Luke

New Orleans Saints

  • Linden Stephens
  • Marcus Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Josh Robinson
  • Javien Elliott
  • Marko Myers
  • Amari Coleman

Arizona Cardinals

  • Tavierre Thomas
  • Jonathan Moxey
  • Tim Scott

Los Angeles Rams

  • Curtis Mikell
  • Taurean Nixon
  • Dominique Hatfield
  • Ramon Richards

San Francisco 49ers

  • Tarvarus McFadden
  • Emmanuel Moseley
  • Tyvis Powell

Seattle Seahawks

  • Elijah Battle
  • Jeremy Boykins
  • Akeem King
  • Trovon Reed
  • Mike Tyson

