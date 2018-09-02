Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster: Biggest Snub/Biggest Surprise

The Miami Dolphins shaved their roster down to a landing strip of 53 men, but this is a fluid situation and more roster turnover will undoubtedly happen.

How do we feel about the first wave of cuts?

Let’s start with the most egregious snubs and surprises. Here’s my personal take on the subject:

Biggest Surprise

Fales AND Osweiler? I thought Kevin Nogle was crazy when he predicted we’d keep both back-up QB’s but alas, he was correct. Shady Acres will have to wait a few more years for his patronage.

We debated Osweiler vs. Fales in last week’s episode of Phinsider Radio but none of us predicted we’d have both on the roster. In fact, Houtz said he’d rather have 2 kickers than have Brock Osweiler make the team.

I would rather keep two kickers than waste a roster spot on brock osweiler — josh houtz (@houtz) August 30, 2018

Yet, here we are. When I saw the back-up QB competition transpiring during Training Camp and the Preseason, I didn’t think to myself, “Man, we have to keep both of these guys somehow.”

I think we’d be equally screwed with either option if Ryan Tannehill were to go down, but that’s not justification to keep them both, in my opinion.

Biggest Snub

Isaiah Ford. You could make the case for Isaac Asiata too, last year’s 5th round pick at guard, but I felt that Ford had a higher ceiling. A) DeVante Parker’s status for Week 1 is up in the air as of right now, and B) Danny Amendola and DeVante Parker both have checkered injury histories. Perhaps the Miami Dolphins were nervous enough about Ford’s recent injuries that they didn’t want to risk a roster spot, but from a long-term perspective, choosing Brock Osweiler over Isaiah Ford makes little sense.

Ford showed flashes when healthy, both in practice and in preseason games. We might regret this one.

Let me know your thoughts down in the Comments Section. Who were your biggest surprises and biggest snubs? 7 MORE DAYS! Fins Up!

@Suttonlacesout