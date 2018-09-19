Phinsider Mailbag Questions Request - Week 3

The Miami Dolphins are now 2-0 on the season and sitting alone in first place in the AFC East. The beat the New York Jets to move to 1-0 in the AFC East, with a second divisional game coming during Week 4 when they visit the New England Patriots. Before that, however, the Dolphins will return to Hard Rock Stadium to host the Oakland Raiders. What questions do you have about the Dolphins as they prepare for the Raiders? Or about the Dolphins in general?

All you have to do is leave a question in the comments below. We will request questions every Wednesday, then post the mailbag answers on Thursday. Feel free to ask any Dolphins question you want, whether it be about the last game, the next game, or anything related to the team.

If you are hitting us up on Twitter, use #AskPhinsider. We will check there for any questions to include as well.

Now, let’s get some questions!