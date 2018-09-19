Phinsider Radio: Week 3 Preview Vs. The Oakland Raiders

*Just click the play button right above this and enjoy! Phinsider Radio is excited to be a part of the SB Nation network of podcasts. Only 7 podcasts were chosen for the initial unveil, and we were one of them!

The Miami Dolphins come back to Hard Rock Stadium equipped with an AFC East divisional road victory and a 2-0 record. The Dolphins must resist the urge to get comfortable and look forward to a Week 4 match-up with the New England Patriots: the 0-2 Oakland Raiders are at the door step.

Despite the perceived caricature of the Oakland Raiders, they hung with the Los Angeles Rams for 3 quarters and took the Denver Broncos down to the wire. This is the National Football League, ladies and gentleman. This is a league based on parity and the Dolphins should only expect to be in another scrap this Sunday.

Let’s focus on the here-and-now and decipher just how the Dolphins favor against the Raiders on both sides of the ball, and we’ll even give the special teams some props. Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and myself bring all the information to you. Tune in and we’ll give you the keys to victory.

