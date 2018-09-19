Phinsider Meme Central: Game 2

How sweet is 2-0 with and in sole possession of 1st place in the AFC East?

I think we all knew Miami would be much improved purely based of the fact Ryan Tannehill is back as QB1. However, few could’ve imagined our defense would be so vastly improved and leading the NFL in INTs (5) after two weeks. I am incredibly proud of our 2018 squad thus far and hope they keep it going this weekend against the Raiders. For now, let’s have some fun...

When the D hits you so hard, you actually shart yourself:

Speaking of hard-hitting, Reshad Jones went full-on comic book Batman vs the Jets.

Not to be outdone, Cameron Wake went Terminator mode against Sam Darnold, making him very uncomfortable in the pocket. Maybe someone told him Darnold was John Connor?

On the offensive side of the ball, it was nice to see TE AJ Derby score on a sweet 20 yard bullet from Ryan Tannehill to help extend the lead. Man, these TD celebrations are getting elaborate!

All this talk of culture change is really starting to show. I mean, does this look like a happy, cohesive team or what?

#FinsUp