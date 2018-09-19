Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Why Bill Belichick, Patriots had to trade for Browns WR Josh Gordon - Pats Pulpit
New England acquired the wideout yesterday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
How the Jets almost scored before halftime vs. the Dolphins but then didn’t - Gang Green Nation
A critical sequence in yesterday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins occurred right before the end of the first half. Miami had just scored a touchdown to take a 20-0 lead. The Jets got the ball back on...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills making adjustments on the fly, but more change on the way - Buffalo Rumblings
Is McDermott actually pretty good at making unplanned adjustments on the fly?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
NFL Power Rankings: Ravens drop out of the top 10 - Baltimore Beatdown
After suffering a tough 34-23 defeat, the Baltimore Ravens dropped several spots in a majority of the the power rankings.
ESPN: 19
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Report: Antonio Brown misses Monday meetings/film, Steelers unsure why - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wideout was MIA on Monday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals starting to gain national respect after 2-0 start - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals enjoyed a great Sunday of watching the rest of the AFC North lose. This has led to ESPN considering Cincinnati the favorites for the division title.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns sign K Greg Joseph, waive Zane Gonzalez - Dawgs By Nature
Too many misses forced the Browns to move on from Gonzalez.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Red Zone Play: Time For Houston To Say “Bye Bye Bill O’Brien” - Battle Red Blog
The results of the O’Brien Experiment are in and they’re not pretty
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Marcus Mariota’s Injury Isn’t About Pain Titans - Music City Miracles
The biggest misconception about Mariota’s injury is that he is dealing with pain.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars stand firm at the top of the AFC South - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold firm in first place of the AFC South after their impressive victory over the New England Patriots. The rest of the division on Sunday looked... not so impressive. Lets...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
2018 opponent scouting report: Week 3 Eagles offense, there is reason for optimism - Stampede Blue
Overview
On September 23, 2018 the Indianapolis Colts will make the trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. In this week three match-up I sought to understand our opponent and get a better idea of...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos’ Vance Joseph: ‘We gave Raiders’ offense too much respect’ - Mile High Report
It was earned respect, but Joseph admitted on Orange and Blue Radio that the Broncos’ backend defense played too soft.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Rules analysis: How was that not a safety? - Bolts From The Blue
And what the heck is impetus?
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Jon Gruden says he does not regret trading Khalil Mack, hopes to prove long term Raiders ‘did the right thing’ - Silver And Black Pride
It’s been a little over two weeks since the Raiders unexpectedly traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack, but for Jon Gruden the questions just keep on coming.
Standing at the podium after a...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Patrick Mahomes Week 2 film review: something good and something bad - Arrowhead Pride
One good thing and one bad thing from Mahomes’ second start of the 2018 season.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Carl Banks: “I don’t know why people have these really high expectations” - Big Blue View
Banks was on WFAN Sports Radio 66AM 101.9FM today to talk about the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Carson Wentz will officially return as Eagles starting quarterback for Week 3 Colts game - Bleeding Green Nation
THE GOAT IS BACK
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Landon Collins had to eat a lot of crow after the Cowboys beat him and he wasn’t happy about it - Blogging The Boys
Challenge completed.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins sign wide receivers Breshad Perriman, Michael Floyd - Hogs Haven
The Redskins are getting help at wide receiver
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
NFL Rulebook Special: Tackling a Quarterback, featuring Packers LB Clay Matthews - Acme Packing Company
We’ve obtained the NFL’s training video, featuring Green Bay’s favorite linebacker. It’s...not what we thought.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions notes: Matt Patricia defends timeout usage vs. 49ers - Pride Of Detroit
Matt Patricia didn’t back down from his clock management choices at the end of the first half.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Week 2 Postgame: Bears defense carries the water, smothers Seahawks in 24-17 win - Windy City Gridiron
As the Bears’ offense works to find its footing, the defense dominates for a second week in a row and earns the first home opener win for the Bears since 2013
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings sign wide receiver Aldrick Robinson - Daily Norseman
Things are getting spicy
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Week 2 in review: What the Saints need to improve upon moving forward - Canal Street Chronicles
It was ugly, it was sloppy, but the Saints were lucky enough to get a win.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Atlanta Falcons FS Ricardo Allen subjected to “random” urine test after victory over Carolina Panthers - The Falcoholic
Fact: Ricardo Allen chews with his mouth open and no one says a darn thing
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers WR coach Lance Taylor has some explaining to do - Cat Scratch Reader
Every wide receiver on the team, except for one, has failed to make an impact this season and quite frankly do not look like they have any clue what they are doing. When that happens, it is time to start questioning whether their coach is capable.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
DeSean Jackson weighs in on Bucs’ upcoming quarterback decision - Bucs Nation
How does D-Jax think the Bucs should handle the quarterback position?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers vs. Lions recap: Top highlights (and lowlights) from an ugly win - Niners Nation
Missed the game? Let’s catch you up with the most important plays from Sunday’s action.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The time is NOW to make changes - Revenge of the Birds
With an 0-2 start, the confidence of the Arizona Cardinals and its fans is waning
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks vs. Bears: Pathetic offense dooms Seattle to 24-17 loss in Chicago - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks offense largely embarrassed itself on Monday Night Football, falling 24-17 to 0-2 on the season after losing to the Chicago Bears. Don’t let the 17 fool you, as the Seahawks...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Seven from Sunday: Los Angeles Rams stats vs. Cardinals in Week 2 - Turf Show Times
Seven intriguing stats/notes for the LA Rams from Sunday’s 34-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals