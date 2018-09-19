Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Why Bill Belichick, Patriots had to trade for Browns WR Josh Gordon - Pats Pulpit

New England acquired the wideout yesterday.





How the Jets almost scored before halftime vs. the Dolphins but then didn’t - Gang Green Nation

A critical sequence in yesterday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins occurred right before the end of the first half. Miami had just scored a touchdown to take a 20-0 lead. The Jets got the ball back on...





Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills making adjustments on the fly, but more change on the way - Buffalo Rumblings

Is McDermott actually pretty good at making unplanned adjustments on the fly?

AFC NORTH:

NFL Power Rankings: Ravens drop out of the top 10 - Baltimore Beatdown

After suffering a tough 34-23 defeat, the Baltimore Ravens dropped several spots in a majority of the the power rankings.

ESPN: 19





Report: Antonio Brown misses Monday meetings/film, Steelers unsure why - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wideout was MIA on Monday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.





Bengals starting to gain national respect after 2-0 start - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals enjoyed a great Sunday of watching the rest of the AFC North lose. This has led to ESPN considering Cincinnati the favorites for the division title.





Browns sign K Greg Joseph, waive Zane Gonzalez - Dawgs By Nature

Too many misses forced the Browns to move on from Gonzalez.

AFC SOUTH:

Red Zone Play: Time For Houston To Say “Bye Bye Bill O’Brien” - Battle Red Blog

The results of the O’Brien Experiment are in and they’re not pretty





Marcus Mariota’s Injury Isn’t About Pain Titans - Music City Miracles

The biggest misconception about Mariota’s injury is that he is dealing with pain.





Jaguars stand firm at the top of the AFC South - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold firm in first place of the AFC South after their impressive victory over the New England Patriots. The rest of the division on Sunday looked... not so impressive. Lets...





2018 opponent scouting report: Week 3 Eagles offense, there is reason for optimism - Stampede Blue

Overview

On September 23, 2018 the Indianapolis Colts will make the trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. In this week three match-up I sought to understand our opponent and get a better idea of...

AFC WEST:

Broncos’ Vance Joseph: ‘We gave Raiders’ offense too much respect’ - Mile High Report

It was earned respect, but Joseph admitted on Orange and Blue Radio that the Broncos’ backend defense played too soft.





Rules analysis: How was that not a safety? - Bolts From The Blue

And what the heck is impetus?





Jon Gruden says he does not regret trading Khalil Mack, hopes to prove long term Raiders ‘did the right thing’ - Silver And Black Pride

It’s been a little over two weeks since the Raiders unexpectedly traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack, but for Jon Gruden the questions just keep on coming.

Standing at the podium after a...





Patrick Mahomes Week 2 film review: something good and something bad - Arrowhead Pride

One good thing and one bad thing from Mahomes’ second start of the 2018 season.

NFC EAST:

Carl Banks: “I don’t know why people have these really high expectations” - Big Blue View

Banks was on WFAN Sports Radio 66AM 101.9FM today to talk about the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys





Carson Wentz will officially return as Eagles starting quarterback for Week 3 Colts game - Bleeding Green Nation

THE GOAT IS BACK





Landon Collins had to eat a lot of crow after the Cowboys beat him and he wasn’t happy about it - Blogging The Boys

Challenge completed.





Redskins sign wide receivers Breshad Perriman, Michael Floyd - Hogs Haven

The Redskins are getting help at wide receiver

NFC NORTH:

NFL Rulebook Special: Tackling a Quarterback, featuring Packers LB Clay Matthews - Acme Packing Company

We’ve obtained the NFL’s training video, featuring Green Bay’s favorite linebacker. It’s...not what we thought.





Lions notes: Matt Patricia defends timeout usage vs. 49ers - Pride Of Detroit

Matt Patricia didn’t back down from his clock management choices at the end of the first half.





Week 2 Postgame: Bears defense carries the water, smothers Seahawks in 24-17 win - Windy City Gridiron

As the Bears’ offense works to find its footing, the defense dominates for a second week in a row and earns the first home opener win for the Bears since 2013





Minnesota Vikings sign wide receiver Aldrick Robinson - Daily Norseman

Things are getting spicy

NFC SOUTH:

Week 2 in review: What the Saints need to improve upon moving forward - Canal Street Chronicles

It was ugly, it was sloppy, but the Saints were lucky enough to get a win.





Atlanta Falcons FS Ricardo Allen subjected to “random” urine test after victory over Carolina Panthers - The Falcoholic

Fact: Ricardo Allen chews with his mouth open and no one says a darn thing





Carolina Panthers WR coach Lance Taylor has some explaining to do - Cat Scratch Reader

Every wide receiver on the team, except for one, has failed to make an impact this season and quite frankly do not look like they have any clue what they are doing. When that happens, it is time to start questioning whether their coach is capable.





DeSean Jackson weighs in on Bucs’ upcoming quarterback decision - Bucs Nation

How does D-Jax think the Bucs should handle the quarterback position?

NFC WEST:

49ers vs. Lions recap: Top highlights (and lowlights) from an ugly win - Niners Nation

Missed the game? Let’s catch you up with the most important plays from Sunday’s action.





The time is NOW to make changes - Revenge of the Birds

With an 0-2 start, the confidence of the Arizona Cardinals and its fans is waning





Seahawks vs. Bears: Pathetic offense dooms Seattle to 24-17 loss in Chicago - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks offense largely embarrassed itself on Monday Night Football, falling 24-17 to 0-2 on the season after losing to the Chicago Bears. Don’t let the 17 fool you, as the Seahawks...





Seven from Sunday: Los Angeles Rams stats vs. Cardinals in Week 2 - Turf Show Times

Seven intriguing stats/notes for the LA Rams from Sunday’s 34-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals