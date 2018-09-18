NFL Power Rankings 2018 Week 3: Dolphins continue to climb all around web

The Miami Dolphins have started an NFL regular season 2-0 for the first time since 2013, a record that currently has them sitting alone in first place of the AFC East. While it is still early in the season, with 14 more games to be played before a division winner is crowned and the playoff berths are set, the Dolphins are starting to turn some heads.

How will their fast start to the season reflect in the Week 3 2018 NFL Power Rankings? Hopefully with a rather sizable gap between themselves and the 32nd position, a place some power rankings had Miami before the start of the season.

Here are the Week 3 power rankings for the Dolphins, along with the change from last week and any write up if there was one. At the end, we take a look at the highest single week and average ranking for Miami this year, as well as the lowest for both of those.

This week: 12

Change: Up 10

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers and Dolphins are both 2-0, along with the Jaguars, making for three undefeated teams in Florida. Ryan Tannehill is impressing and Ryan Fitzpatrick is blowing everyone away, looking far better than expected while filling in for the suspended Jameis Winston.

This week: 10

Change: None.

This week: 19

Change: Up 5

The Dolphins are unexpectedly first in the AFC East at 2-0. Maybe Miami is decent?

This week: 17

Change: Up 6

The Dolphins have gotten off to the most optimal start fans could envision: 1-0 in the AFC East, 2-0 in the conference and relatively healthy (though the Josh Sitton injury does hurt). Miami’s defense put it on tape, so to speak, in Sunday’s first half, shutting down the Jets at every turn. When Sam Darnold and Co. turned it on after the break, the Dolphins’ offense made the plays it had to make. Look no further than Frank Gore’s (shoestring-)catch-and-run to convert third-and-forever, essentially putting the game away in the fourth quarter. Only 25 yards rushing for him Sunday, but that was still enough to move Gore into fourth place when it comes to career rushing yards. With 14,112 ground yards to his name, Gore only trails Barry Sanders (15,269), Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355). What a career.

This week: 16

Change: Up 8

Miami is in sole possession of first place in the AFC East through at least two games for the first time since Week 2 of 2010. FPI gives the Dolphins a 66 percent chance to improve to 3-0 on Sunday and maintain control of first place. -- Joey Koontz

This week: 12

Change: Up 5

They are off to a 2-0 start and have a winnable game at home against Oakland. Adam Gase has this team playing good football.

This week: 15

Change: Up 10

Do you believe? The Titans and Jets, the teams the Dolphins beat, are 2-0 in their other games. So it’s not a glaring example of the Dolphins going 2-0 against terrible teams. Ryan Tannehill looks at least decent. Our preconceived notions of the Dolphins gives them a higher bar to cross before we buy into this 2-0 start. If they can beat the Raiders at home Sunday, a Week 4 game at New England becomes very interesting.

This week: 20

Change: None

The Dolphins have not done much particularly well in the first two games, but they’ve been clean, and that alone can steal a few wins. Credit coach Adam Gase for cooling his hot seat for now.

This week: 18

Change: Up 5

No team averaging fewer passes, but resurgent Ryan Tannehill is highly efficient (72.5% completion, 104.9 rating) when he does throw.

This week: 16

Change: Up 10

This week: 21

Change: Up 7

Raise your hand if you thought the Miami Dolphins would be undefeated two weeks into the season and in sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Now put your hand down, you big liar.

Last week, the Dolphins used big plays to down the Tennessee Titans. In Week 2, it was, well, um…

We’re not completely sure.

The Dolphins ran for more yards than Ryan Tannehill passed for at the Meadowlands. Miami was outgained by the Jets, 362-257. And yet, thanks in large part to three Jets turnovers, the Dolphins managed to eke out a win.

Undefeated or no, we’re still not ready to call the Dolphins contenders. Or even call them good. And at the end of the month, Miami travels to Foxborough to face the Patriots in their first real test of 2018.

But with a home date coming up with the Oakland Raiders before that, it’s entirely possible the Dolphins will roll into Gillette Stadium at 3-0 with a chance to open up a two-game lead on the Pats.

Nobody saw that coming.

This week: 11

Change: Up 5

Miami Dolphins, AFC East leaders. It’s an odd phrase, isn’t it?

This week: 15

Change: Up 4

This week: 23

Change: Up 2

Give the Dolphins credit. The wins haven’t been impressive, but 2-0 will play, and the Raiders come to South Beach next.

2018 Season

Change in average from last week: Up 5.6

Highest Weekly Ranking: Week 2/3 - Niners Nation - 10

Highest Average Ranking: Week 2 - 16.1

Lowest Weekly Ranking: Week 1 - ESPN - 32

Lowest Average Ranking: Week 1 - 27.3

Week 1 Average: 27.3

Week 2 Average: 21.7

Week 3 Average: 16.1