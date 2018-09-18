It’s back! The ‘Stop Doubting Us’ t-shirt is available again!

The Miami Dolphins are 2-0 and the national media is just starting to notice - and some of them seem to be doubling down on their preseason trashing of the team. No, the Dolphins did not beat Blaine Gabbert - they beat the Tennessee Titans with Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert. All last week, Sam Darnold was the next Hall of Fame quarterback; this week, he is just a rookie who is leading a team that may not be very good.
Oh, the fun of being a Miami Dolphins fan.
So, we have spoken with BreakingT and brought back a t-shirt we originally designed last year. Maybe it was a year too soon for this shirt - so now it is back for the 2018 season.
The Dolphins are one of seven teams at 2-0 on the season. They have looked solid, with both the offense and defense flashing at times. There ares still things to clean up, but...
Stop doubting us!
