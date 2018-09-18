It’s back! The ‘Stop Doubting Us’ t-shirt is available again!

The Miami Dolphins are 2-0 and the national media is just starting to notice - and some of them seem to be doubling down on their preseason trashing of the team. No, the Dolphins did not beat Blaine Gabbert - they beat the Tennessee Titans with Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert. All last week, Sam Darnold was the next Hall of Fame quarterback; this week, he is just a rookie who is leading a team that may not be very good.

Oh, the fun of being a Miami Dolphins fan.

So, we have spoken with BreakingT and brought back a t-shirt we originally designed last year. Maybe it was a year too soon for this shirt - so now it is back for the 2018 season.

The Dolphins are one of seven teams at 2-0 on the season. They have looked solid, with both the offense and defense flashing at times. There ares still things to clean up, but...

Stop doubting us!

Buy the ‘Stop Doubting Us’ shirt right here.