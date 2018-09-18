Who deserves the game ball after the Dolphins 20-12 victory over the New York Jets?

After two weeks of regular season football, the Miami Dolphins are undefeated.

Yeah, you heard me correctly. The Miami Dolphins are undefeated.

Undefeated.

Have not lost.

Perfect.

It’s obviously early and things can change at the blink of an eye, but the Miami Dolphins have looked good the first two weeks of the season. They outplayed the Jets and made plays when it mattered most to hang on to a 20-12 victory.

After the Titans game, it was obvious who deserved the game ball. Reshad Jones balled out, and was ultimately chosen by The Phinsider faithful. But who deserves the game ball after the Dolphins Week 2 victory?

Ryan Tannehill?

Frank Gore?

Xavien Howard?

The list goes on and on, but now it’s time to narrow it down to four.

Let’s take a look at the top players in Miami’s 20-12 win over the New York Jets.

The most polarizing figure in South Beach has looked exceptionally well early on in 2018. He’s shown the ability to lead the offense, and has made big-time plays when needed most. On Sunday, Tannehill completed 17/23 passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, it wasn’t what he did through the air that was so impressive, it was what he did on the ground that ultimately sealed the deal. Tannehill rushed for 44 yards, and made plays on th ground when needed most. If it were up to me, Tannehill deserves the game ball after his performance vs the Jets

Frank Gore

Frank Gore didn’t do nearly as much on the ground as the previous week, but his impact was definitely felt throughout. Gore finished the game with 25 yards rushing, none bigger than an 8-yard gain late that put him 4th all-time on the NFL rushing list. His 19-yard reception to seal the game, may have been the most significant play of the day.

this was the play of the game imo pic.twitter.com/tW2K6oMRyQ — josh houtz (@houtz) September 16, 2018

Each week Xavien Howard does something that makes your jaw drop. He’s slowly becoming a true shutdown cornerback, and did it again Sunday vs the Jets. Howard played well for most of the game and was able to erase whoever lined up across from him. However, there was no play bigger than his interception in the back of the end zone, after a critical Ryan Tannehill fumble.

Alonso has been up and down throughout his first six seasons in the NFL. But he’s started to find his grove as of late in Miami, and looked like one of the better players on the field this Sunday. Alonso recorded a team high 13 tackles, and did enough against the run to make his impact felt. Linebacker has been a weakness of the Dolphins over the last several years, and Alonso is slowly becoming a leader.

Who do you think deserves the game ball for the Dolphins 20-12 victory over the Jets? Vote in the poll, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. (If you are reading this on Apple News or Google AMP, you probably will not get the poll. Sorry.)

Poll Who deserves the game ball for the Dolphins victory over the Jets on Sunday? Ryan Tannehill

Frank Gore

Xavien Howard

Kiko Alonso vote view results 38% Ryan Tannehill (56 votes)

10% Frank Gore (15 votes)

13% Xavien Howard (19 votes)

37% Kiko Alonso (54 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

This article was written by Josh Houtz. Follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Houtz