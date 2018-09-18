Caption This! Week 3 vs. Oakland Raiders

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders see something off in the distance, but what? Popcorn vendor turf war? Perhaps they saw ANOTHER play that Khalil Mack has made since he was traded to the Chicago Bears. Maybe the JumboTron had some Bo Jackson Tecmo Bowl highlights and he broke each defender’s tackle...twice...for a 99 yard TD scamper.

Let’s see what you got, ladies and gentlemen, and how about we start 3-0 after this Sunday and 2-0 at Hard Rock Stadium, yeah?

My entry for this week: